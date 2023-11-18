Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $57,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

EXPD opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.74. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

