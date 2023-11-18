Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,791 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

