Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
