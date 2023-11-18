ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

