DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $152.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

