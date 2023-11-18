Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,342.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 484,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

