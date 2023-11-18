Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

