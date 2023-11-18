Clarius Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.53.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

