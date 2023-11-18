Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,916 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

