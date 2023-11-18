Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $756,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.09 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

