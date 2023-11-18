Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHS. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.