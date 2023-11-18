Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,439 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock worth $12,724,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

