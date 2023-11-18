Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,585 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $996.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

