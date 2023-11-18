Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 13,791 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $516.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

