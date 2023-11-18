Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AutoZone Trading Down 1.2 %
AutoZone stock opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,557.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,524.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
