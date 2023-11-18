Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 119,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 113,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $134.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

