Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 569.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $199.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.