Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.