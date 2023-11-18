Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.35 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

