Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CATY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Report on CATY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 267,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.