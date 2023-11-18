Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876,722 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

