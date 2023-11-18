Catalent’s (CTLT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.45.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Catalent news, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

