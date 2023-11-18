Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

