Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,974 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.68.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

