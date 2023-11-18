Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,241 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DE opened at $384.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.