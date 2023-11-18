Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

