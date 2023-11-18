Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $211.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.