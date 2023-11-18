Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 18,645 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

