Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 778 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

LTC stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $40.03.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

