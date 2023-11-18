Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

