Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,912,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,414,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $133.59 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.