Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

