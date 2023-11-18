Boston Partners Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,361 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of VICI Properties worth $146,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

