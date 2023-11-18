Boston Partners Has $113.64 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $113,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 274.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

