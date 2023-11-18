Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,626,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.98% of Valvoline worth $123,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,230 shares in the company, valued at $486,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and sold 12,351 shares worth $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

