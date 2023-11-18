Boston Partners Buys 22,261 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.99% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $127,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

