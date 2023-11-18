BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.72.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

