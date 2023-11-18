BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 26,450 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.60 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $91.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.