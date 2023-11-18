Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,557 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.92% of Bilibili worth $55,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 25,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.51.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

