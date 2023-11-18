Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $3,594,000.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

