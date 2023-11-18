Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. William Blair cut Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,215,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after acquiring an additional 460,192 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

