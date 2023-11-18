Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Beauty Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Beauty Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

SKIN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

