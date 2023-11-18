Bancor (BNT) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Bancor has a market capitalization of $102.65 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bancor Token Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,756,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 135,729,599.93275797 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.74636418 USD and is down -6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 381 active market(s) with $17,491,039.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

