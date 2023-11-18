AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,557.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,524.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

