AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,627.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,557.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,524.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

