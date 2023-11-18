Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $289.29, but opened at $300.00. Atrion shares last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 978 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David A. Battat acquired 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,820,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $524.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.82 and its 200-day moving average is $483.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

