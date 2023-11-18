Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,380,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10.

On Monday, October 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,619,191.68.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $1,659,737.40.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

