Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,680 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $48,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $257.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.67.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

