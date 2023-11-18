Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 28,238 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 28,238 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NetApp were worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.52 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

