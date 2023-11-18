Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 26,362 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sysco by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYY opened at $70.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

